PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — For the 13th year, Philanthropy West Virginia presented the Mountain State’s most prestigious philanthropy awards, The West Virginia Spirit of Philanthropy Award, last week. The awards were presented at Philanthropy West Virginia’s 26th annual Members Meeting & Conference in Parkersburg, West Virginia, at The Blennerhassett Hotel.
“Great energy, humble service and generous support represent West Virginia’s true spirit of philanthropy,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia, in a news release. “We’re honored to recognize six deserving leaders and organizations this year. Our thanks to our independent judging panel and Encova Insurance for making the awards possible.”
There were six 2019 West Virginia Spirit of Philanthropy Honorees, including:
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community and the Huntington America’s Best Communities Collaborative Team, which received the Critical Impact Award for transforming the vision and focus of Huntington’s future.
“FTSC and Huntington has used their passion, drive and results-oriented work ethic to win the national America’s Best Communities Award and use it to launch new vision and action around Huntington’s future,” according to the release.
Daugherty added, “The Mountain State’s continuous spirit of philanthropy is ever growing. These six honorees exemplify the best of West Virginia and inspire others to achieve greater philanthropic impact in our communities.”
Proceeds from the luncheon and awards ceremony support the West Virginia Spirit of Philanthropy Endowment providing future mini-grants to West Virginia organizations and community partners. For details, call 304-517-1450, visit PhilanthropyWV.org, or email info@philanthropywv.org. Philanthropy West Virginia is West Virginia’s and central Appalachia’s philanthropic leadership association representing private, family, corporate, community and public grantmaking foundations; corporate giving programs; private philanthropists; and professional advisers.