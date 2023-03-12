The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Shrum Mound by Michael J. Sherwin (c).jpg

Michael J. Sherwin, “Shrum Mound,” Columbus, Ohio, 2014. Archival pigment print; 40” x 32”. Copyright Michael J. Sherwin.

 Courtesy of the artist

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will welcome award-winning photographer Michael J. Sherwin when he presents The Dr. Lawrence B. and Shirley Gang Memorial Lecture at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Admission is free.

Community Trust and Investment Company presents “Vanishing Points: Revisiting America’s Indigenous Landscape,” an exhibit of photographs by Sherwin, at the museum now through June 18. The opening reception for this exhibit follows the Gang Lecture on March 26.

