HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present a piano recital featuring Spanish pianist and Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professor in the Arts Antonio Galera at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Smith Recital Hall.
Galera has performed throughout the world and received awards such as the Yamaha Music Foundation of Europe Award and the Best Spanish Music Performance Award at the 2013 Iturbi Prize Competition. He graduated from the Joaquin Rodrigo Conservatory-Valencia in Spain and has studied at the Ecole Normale de Musique “Alfred Cortot” in Paris, France.
One piece during the recital, Mozart’s Sonata in D major, K. 448 for two pianos, will feature both Galera and Marshall faculty member Henning Vauth, professor of piano, who met Galera when they were both students in Paris. The recital is free and open to the public.