HUNTINGTON — One more sign that the world is slowly returning to normal: A new restaurant has opened at the Guyandotte Marina in the former home of Schooner’s Waterfront Grill.
Restaurant owner Carl Bailey announced in July 2020 that work had begun. The barge that was once Schooner’s required extensive repairs and restoration. Bailey is also the owner of the Fly In Cafe in Huntington. The new restaurant offers an assortment of seafood, burgers and salads along with a variety of Tiki Bar-style drinks that can be enjoyed alongside a scenic view on the Ohio River. The restaurant opened May 28.
“We resurrected this barge. About seven years ago this barge was damaged by flooding. We were approached by the owners of the barge and were asked about putting in a venue here,” said Keith Taylor, executive chef of Pier One Landing. “We acquired this space shortly before the COVID crisis hit. We needed a year-long remodeling process anyway. It was a long process.”
Drywall, painting, electrical wiring, plumbing and decorating were part of the process.
“It was quite an undertaking, but something the city of Huntington needed. We’ve got a lot of feedback about how happy people are to be back on the water. We did a soft opening on Memorial Day weekend. The weather was quite nasty that weekend, so it kind of worked out to our advantage. It allowed us to really hone in some things, work with the computer system and get the staff where they need to be,” Taylor said.
Boaters and landlubbers alike can enjoy a variety of seafood, including Fried Shrimp or Peel & Eat Shrimp ($12 one pound, $22 one pound), Fried Oysters ($11) and Fried Calamari ($12). There’s also Wings ($14), Chicken Tenders ($11) and Fish & Chips ($12). The signature dish is perhaps the Pier One Big Fish ($12), which is fried grouper topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and house-made tartar sauce on a brioche bun. The restaurant also offers Angus Burgers ($11), Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos ($12) and salads like the Avocado Ranch Salad ($9).
Guests at Pier One Landing can enjoy the riverside view with a craft beer like West Virginia’s own Big Timber Porter. There’s also an extensive wine list including Canyon Road Cabernet, A-to-Z Wineworks Bubbly Rose and Kung-Fu Girl Riesling. Drinks include the Pirate Punch made with Bacardi Rum, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Myers Dark Rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and a splash of grenadine and Blue Seas, which has Absolute Citron, Blue Curacao and lemonade.
“We have a variety of things. It’s a casual fun time to come here. It’s family friendly. We have a lot of kid-friendly options,” Taylor said. “The Pier One Fish is the best and biggest fish sandwich you’ll have out here. We have drink specials every day, and sometimes we have live music. We have paddle boarding on Wednesday. The artisan cheese and charcuterie board is a very popular appetizer. Our Lobster Roll, the Blackened Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos and our Big Texas Burger are also among the most popular items. We get our seafood from Greene’s Seafood, and we source our beef locally from Logan’s.”
Pier One Landing is located at 92 Buffington St., in Huntington. The kitchen is open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The bar is open later if there is demand. For carryout orders, private parties and more information, call 681-888-5442. For a menu, specials and upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/pieronelanding/.