HUNTINGTON — The Pilot Club of Huntington celebrated Founder’s Day on Monday, Oct. 19 at the Double Tree by Hilton Huntington, with an official visit from the KY-OH-WV District 2020-21 Governor Marie Gravely and Governor-elect Jan Flinchum, a member of the Huntington club.
Founder’s Day is a time of reflecting on the past and renewing pride in the club’s accomplishments, reviewing the contributions of service made to the community, nation and world, as Pilots together.
Gravely presented past 2019-20 District Governor Gale Neal, a member of the Huntington Club, with her past Governor’s pin. Also attending was 1995-96 Governor Judy McWhorter from Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Pilot International was formed 99 years ago in Macon, Georgia, when 40 women of sincere purpose and great vision, bequeathed to the organization concerns in the welfare of their communities, as well as guidelines for daily living. Pilot principles are friendship and service; its motto is True Course Ever.
The Huntington Club was organized in 1941, 20 years after the founding of Pilot International in Macon in 1921. It was organized by the Pilot Club of Charleston, and was chartered on May 16, 1941, with 15 members.
Its service projects through the 80 years have been many and varied, with contributions in service and money to many important causes and needs.
Since 1952 the Pilot Club of Huntington has raised more than $575,000 through proceeds of its annual Antiques Show and Sale.
All proceeds have been returned to the community in various projects to help both young and old who are disabled, disadvantaged or otherwise in need of assistance.
The Huntington club also supports the Pilot International Foundation. The Foundation’s current emphasis is on promotion of awareness of brain disorders and improvement of the lives of those affected through education, volunteerism, financial support and research.