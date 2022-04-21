HUNTINGTON — The Pilot Club of Huntington will host the 82nd annual KY-OH-WV District PI Convention this weekend, April 22-24, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Huntington.
Harriett Evans, president of the local club, will serve as chairman of the convention, which will begin Friday evening with Mayor Steve Williams welcoming participants to Huntington.
The Pilot International Executive Committee representative, Beverly Shean from the Pilot Club of Panama City, Florida, will also be present for the weekend.
District officers attending will include Governor Jan Flinchum of Huntington; Governor-Elect Pat Gwyn of Akron; Aynn Titchenal from Millennium Pilot Club, Ohio; and Treasurer Joanne Mason from Kentucky.
On Saturday morning, a breakfast will be held for all the past district officers with Past Governor Marie Gravely as host, followed by business and training sessions. An awards luncheon, with Gwyn hosting, will include recognition of awards and club anniversaries. Flinchum will recognize the first-timers and present her governor’s award.
Saturday evening will be the installation of the 2022-23 district officers. Sunday’s activities will include Necia Freeman as the inspirational speaker, PIFF report by Shean and State-of-the-District report by Flinchum, raffles, drawings and retiring the flags by Carol Eiselstein, patriotism leader.
