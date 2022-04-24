HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Marine Corps Coordinating Council (WVMCCC) and Tri-State Chapter No. 949, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), are planning the 11th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic for all military members, veterans and their families. The event will take place June 4 at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
In 2021, lunch was served to more than 1,250 military members, veterans and their guests — all for free, said organizer Ron Wroblewski.
In addition to food, military displays and demonstrations, entertainment, booths, door prizes, classic cars and more, organizations are invited set up a booth at the event at no charge. Any organization that would like to set up a booth should contact Wroblewski at 740-446-1795 as soon as possible to reserve space. Each group must supply their own tent top, tables and chairs. Booths must be set up by 9:30 a.m. June 4.
This event is free for all military, veterans and their guests, thanks to sponsors, Wroblewski said. Any company that would like to sponsor the event can also call Wroblewski. Sponsorships range from $100 to $750.
This year’s sponsors include Marathon Petroleum Co. LLC, Mountain Health Network and OVP Health.
