The one thing that always comes with holiday craziness? House guests — or at least, that’s the case over here.
Thanksgivings are filled with family and with that comes boyfriends, girlfriends, significant others, babies and children. But at my home, it’s not just Thanksgiving day that we all get together. It turns into Thanksgiving week.
This year, it’s going to be a holiday explosion of His, Mine, My brother’s wife’s and My sister’s family. And my son just informed me he can’t make it on Thursday for the traditional meal because of work but will be here the weekend after and expects what? You guessed it, a full meal. I will, obviously, oblige. He’s my baby!
I am planning all kinds of meals that include sides and snacks and maybe even a few holiday drinks that boast some kind of festive cheer. Right now as I write, my parents are enjoying one side dish contender — this beautiful, succulent cheesy potato, bacon and broccoli casserole. I’m not sure what my inspiration in making this is, but I’m assuming including all vegetables a Thanksgiving table could see might be the reason.
No matter the thought behind this dish, it’s delicious and when I sprinkled the top with scallions, I knew this is going to be a winner. And folks, it’s been taste tested before I even finished this. I know this because Daddy yelled from the kitchen that it tasted great.
Potato, Bacon and Broccoli Casserole
1/2 bag of frozen hash brown potatoes
1 bag frozen chopped broccoli
2 cups cheddar cheese
8 oz. heavy whipping cream
8 strips of bacon
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
2 tsp. cornstarch
1/4 cup milk
Chopped scallions
In a stock pot, combine the potatoes, broccoli, heavy cream and bacon.
Bring to a boil. In a cup, add the milk to the cornstarch and stir.
Add 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese to the stock pot and corn starch mixture.
Stir to thicken and the add the Parmesan cheese.
Pour this into a cast iron skillet and top with remaining cheese.
Place under a broiler until golden brown.
Top with scallions.