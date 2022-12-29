The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bartender Danelle Runyon pours a drink for one of the guests as people spend the evening out at Le Bistro for New Years Eve dinner on Dec. 31, 2019, in Huntington. This year, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Huntington will host a Roaring '20s-themed New Year's Eve party.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

It has been an interesting start to this third decade of the 21st Century, to say the least — with a pandemic that is still not technically over, inflation, unrest at home and the largest war in Europe since World War II raging on.

Still, hope always springs eternal, and turning the page is something the human species is capable of doing on a regular basis. So, after busting through the hard times, New Year’s Eve and the start of 2023 is a perfect time to shed some old skin, gather up some positive vibes and to proclaim some New Year’s resolutions that may last a month, if we’re lucky.

