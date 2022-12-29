Bartender Danelle Runyon pours a drink for one of the guests as people spend the evening out at Le Bistro for New Years Eve dinner on Dec. 31, 2019, in Huntington. This year, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Huntington will host a Roaring ‘20s-themed New Year’s Eve party.
It has been an interesting start to this third decade of the 21st Century, to say the least — with a pandemic that is still not technically over, inflation, unrest at home and the largest war in Europe since World War II raging on.
Still, hope always springs eternal, and turning the page is something the human species is capable of doing on a regular basis. So, after busting through the hard times, New Year’s Eve and the start of 2023 is a perfect time to shed some old skin, gather up some positive vibes and to proclaim some New Year’s resolutions that may last a month, if we’re lucky.
This Saturday, there will be plenty of options for those who want to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Here is a list to choose from:
The Mountaineer Opry will get things going with a show by the bluegrass band Southridge beginning at 7 p.m. With the concert ending by 9 p.m., it will give you plenty of time to have some fun elsewhere later in the night. The no-alcohol show will take place at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
As the evening progresses, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, located at 1001 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington, is hosting a Roaring ‘20s-themed New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. With a live DJ spinning tunes, appetizers and drink specials, and a “dress to impress” attitude, this party will keep the groove uptown and styling. Plus, you can also reserve a room at the hotel so you can rest easy after the fun. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/doubletreebyhiltonhuntington.
Taps At Heritage is once again hosting its annual NYE party on Saturday night at 210 11th St., Suite No. 9, from 8:30 p.m. on. As always, the full-service bar will be in action and a champagne toast at midnight will be on the bill as well.
Sip Downtown Brasserie at 3
11 9th St. in Huntington will be hosting a nice New Year’s Eve dinner to go along with drinks, games and live music with the jazz of Veezy Coffman. While walk-ins will be welcome at the bar only, reservations will be needed for the main party, which will last from 5 p.m. until midnight. The dinner menu choices will range from panko-crusted portabella mushrooms in cream sauce to jumbo seared scallops and butternut squash-goat cheese lasagna to dark chocolate raspberry mousse. Reservations will be taken from 5 to 9 p.m. at 304-523-5533.
Le Bistro, located at 905 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington, will be combining with the next-door Cellar Door venue to host four-course and a six-course premium dinners plus various levels of wine pairings and more high-end food and drink from 5 to 11 p.m. The fun then switches over to the Cellar Door, leading up to the midnight ball drop with food and champagne toasts along with live music and a professional photographer on hand. Sweetheart Packages will be available for couples. To be sure and be a part of the culinary and libation fun, choose your package at 304-532-2012 or check in at www.facebook.com/LeBistroWV.
BOOTS, Spirits and Feed will have folks kicking up their heels from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at its 411 9th St. country and western saloon. There will be live music by Adam Bienek from 8 to 10 p.m. and then DJ Mitch takes over from there.
The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden will feature a whole night of funky live jams as Lexington, Kentucky’s Joslyn and the Sweet Compression come to town to get things rolling. Also on the bill will be the irrepressible Buni Muni along with MASSING and DJ supreme Charlie Brown Superstar. The fun begins at 8 p.m. at the venue, 741 6th Ave. in Huntington.
Finally, for those who do not drink alcohol or who have successfully kicked the habit, the Red Tail Barn Music and Event Venue is hosting the Celebrating Sobriety New Year’s Eve 2023 Party. This sober event will include karaoke, live music and open mic opportunities for those who want to sing a song or two. Entry and food will be covered by donation. The party will begin at 7 p.m. and the venue is located at 6815 County Road 19/3 near Huntington. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/RedTailBarn.
