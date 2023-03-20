The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Matt Browning has taken thoughtful inventory of hundreds of bookstores for his book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” and its accompanying blog, but Saturday will bring a perhaps not-so-unexpected plot twist in his career arc.

The Logan-native author and podcaster and his associate, Bryan Mann, are cracking the cover on Plot Twist Books, their new bookstore located at 209 D St. in South Charleston. A soft opening took place Saturday.

Josh Ewers is a reporter

@hdmediallc.com.

