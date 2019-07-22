POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nazar Abbas, an incoming senior at Point Pleasant High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation.
Boys Nation, held in the Washington, D.C. area from July 19-26, is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.
Abbas was previously elected president of the Senate at West Virginia Boys State, which had roughly 400 participants. Additionally, he was elected co-party chairman and to the Rules Committee.
Abbas says he was the first student from his school to attend Boys Nation in five years as well.
He will be joined by Carson Winkie of Bridgeport High School in representing West Virginia at Boys Nation.
At Point Pleasant, Abbas has served as Vice President of HERO'S and TRIO Hero.
His activities include wrestling, track, Honor Society, Honor YLA, FBLA, HATS, NHS, MUN and YG.
He has been elected president of the Ohio-West Virginia Model UN General Assembly three times and president of the Senate once, and was elected president of the Senate and Chaplain for the House for West Virginia Youth in Government. A resident of Point Pleasant, Abbas plans to attend West Virginia University to study corporate law.