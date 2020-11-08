HUNTINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Huntington and the Key Club at St. Joseph High School are selling holiday poinsettias again this year, with a new partnership that aims to brighten the spirits of isolated seniors in the community.
This fall’s fundraiser aims to ensure that all the Meals on Wheels seniors served by the Cabell County Community Services Organization receive a small poinsettia in December to remind them that they are not forgotten.
“The Kiwanis Club of Huntington and its members have a heart and mission to serve children in our community. But we also don’t forget that there are others out there who could use a helping hand or kind gesture,” said Club President Bill Rosenberger in a news release.
Charles Holley, the executive director of CCCSO, and Bob Bailey, the vice president of the board, both expressed their appreciation for the partnership, saying that they have been greatly concerned about the mental health of isolated seniors. Both also committed to personal sponsorships of poinsettias to help reach the goal of 125.
The Club recently partnered with Fazoli’s for its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser. And thanks to River Park Hospital, Amazon and several individuals, both the Huntington City Mission and Harmony House received 100 meals to serve their clients.
When the Club held its Zoom meeting in mid-October to discuss the poinsettia fundraiser, it was unanimous to find another group in the community that could benefit.
“We immediately started talking about seniors and how COVID-19 has really put a strain on their mental health,” Rosenberger said in the release. “For many in the Meals on Wheels program, they don’t have family living close by, so the Meals on Wheels delivery drivers are one of the few faces they’ll see all week.
“We know a holiday poinsettia won’t fix their situation. But we do hope it puts a smile on their face, knowing that people out there are thinking of them.”
Poinsettias come in small, medium and deluxe sizes; red, white, pink or marble colors; and range in price from $10 to $20. For every order of $80, the Kiwanis Club will donate a small poinsettia to CCCSO. Folks can also order CCCSO poinsettias for $8 each.
Larger sponsorships are also available, ranging from $100 to $500.
Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 16, to guarantee a color. Curbside pickup or delivery will take place Saturday morning, Dec. 5, at 746 4th Ave., Huntington.
For more information or to request an order form, email Bill Rosenberger at wprconsulting79@gmail.com or call Sandy Mauk at 304-633-8414.