HUNTINGTON — Summer is just around the corner, and this Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 2022 swim season. Here are just a few of the pools, lakes, splash pads and water parks opening for business:

St. Cloud Commons Splash Pad

This splash pad was fully constructed in 2020 and features water splashing, tactile and auditory stimulation.

WHERE: Located next to the St. Cloud Commons Park at 1701 Jackson Ave. in Huntington

HOW MUCH: Free

OPENING: Expects to open Monday, May 30, Memorial Day

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

CONTACT: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District at 304-696-5954

Water Ways

Water Ways is a water park for all ages and includes five water slides, a lazy river, a kiddy island, and a junior Olympic-sized pool. You must be at least 44 inches tall to ride the slides.

WHERE: 628 Waterway Road, Julian, West Virginia

HOW MUCH: $12 for anyone who is 44 inches or taller. Tubes are included with this price. $5 for anyone under 44 inches. Free for children 3 years or younger, accompanied by an adult.

OPENING: Memorial Day, May 30

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

CONTACT: 304-369-1235

Pipestem Adventure Lake and Splash Park

Located at Pipestem Resort State Park, the lake includes inflatables, slides, trampolines and a beach for lounging. The splash park has 18 splash features, spraying flowers and animals.

WHERE: 3405 Pipestem Drive, Pipestem, West Virginia

HOW MUCH: $16 per person for a day pass or $12 per person for a half-day pass. $6 for a nonswimming beach pass. All participants must wear a life jacket and complete an entry waiver.

OPENING: Now through Sept. 5

HOURS: All-day hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but half-day sessions can go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or from 2 to 6 p.m.

CONTACT: 304-466-1800

YMCA Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center features an outdoor pool with several slides, a diving board and a shallow area, as well as a splash pad with a mushroom. Families can also rent the poolside room for five hours or purchase season passes.

WHERE: 5800 Ohio River Road, Huntington

HOW MUCH: Pool day passes are $7 per person

OPENING: Saturday, May 28, through Sunday, Aug. 14

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

CONTACT: 304-522-0616

Stowers Branch Beach

Stowers Branch is a swimming area at Beech Fork State Park. Amenities include picnic tables, charcoal grills, a wading area, a tot lot and swing set, and a picnic deck.

WHERE: Beech Fork, Beech Fork Road, Lavalette

HOW MUCH: $1 for a daily beach pass with a $4 maximum per carload

OPENING: Memorial Day weekend

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CONTACT: Beech Fork Marina at 304-522-9374

Beech Fork Lake

Beech Fork Lake is a manmade lake with a beach and grassy area, playground and marina.

WHERE: 5601 Long Branch Road, Barboursville

OPENING: Memorial Day, May 30

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

CONTACT: 304-528-5794

Big Bend Swimming Beach

Big Bend is a swim-at-your-own-risk site with picnic tables and a sand area.

WHERE: Upper end of Lake Vesuvius

HOW MUCH: $3 per car, with senior and access passport discounts

OPENING: Memorial Day, May 30

CONTACT: Wayne National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 740-753-0101

East Lynn Lake

This lake features launch ramps for boating and fishing, a lakeside recreational area, East Fork camping area, water skiing, a marina and swimming at the East Fork area.

WHERE: 683 Overlook Trail Road, East Lynn

HOW MUCH: $3 per launch and recover and $30 for an annual pass

CONTACT: 304-849-2355

April Dawn Sprayground

Located at April Dawn Park, this sprayground features an evos-style playground, first come, first served picnic shelter and a skate park.

WHERE: 1201 Smith St., Milton

OPENING: Memorial Day weekend

CONTACT: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District at 304-696-5954

Barboursville Park Splash Park

Located at Barboursville Park, this splash park features a picnic area and canopied shelters that are first come, first served or can be rented and fishing at Lake William.

WHERE: County Road 31/6, Barboursville

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

CONTACT: Barboursville Park at 304-736-9820

Hurricane Spray Park

Located at Hurricane City Park, this spray park has seating areas and a concession stand and is available for private party reservations.

WHERE: 3511 W.Va. 34, Hurricane, West Virginia

HOW MUCH: $3 per person, or free for Putnam County resident with ID

OPENING: Memorial Day, May 30

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Reservations for private parties are available for 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. daily.

CONTACT: Hurricane City Park at 304-562-5896

Friends of Ironton Spray Park

This spray park is a splash pad located in Friends Park complete with several water spouts.

WHERE: South 2nd Street, Ironton

HOW MUCH: Free

OPENING: Memorial Day weekend

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

CONTACT: City of Ironton at 740-532-3833

Waves of Fun

This wave pool in Hurricane allows for full-day cabana rentals, tubes and pop-up tents for parties.

WHERE: 1 Valley Drive, Hurricane, West Virginia

HOW MUCH: $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 5 to 11, $6 for seniors, $6 for military with ID, and free for children under 4. Season passes and rentals are also available.

OPENING: Memorial Day weekend, May 28-29, and then closed again until Saturday, June 4

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

CONTACT: 304-964-5007

