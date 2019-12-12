This weekend, pop singer Michael Bolton makes his return to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland after a few years in between his last show there. Bolton’s albums and singles have sold over 65 million copies around the world and they have garnered him many honors, including multiple Grammy Awards.
Bolton and his band will perform his greatest hits and more at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets range from $35 to $55. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
What a lot of people don’t realize about Bolton is that he is more than just an award-winning singer. Over the years, Bolton has written or co-written hundreds of songs that have been performed and recorded by other artists. Bolton has co-written songs with musicians ranging from Bob Dylan to Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and David Foster. His original compositions have been recorded by KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Marc Anthony and many others. While Bolton could perform a wide array of music that he is associated with, he tends to stay true to his core fans during his concerts. He understands that his fans want to hear many of the hit records that originally brought him into their lives.
“My songs have become music that got people through some of the hardest moments of their lives,” Bolton said. “It has been music that celebrates some of the high points of their lives — from getting married or engaged to having children to raising them. I’ve received some letters and email and correspondence that is heartbreaking, where you read about what people have been through and you realize this is life, and this song really meant a lot at this time for this person. And, you can’t go back in time and change anything, but it really brings home how powerful music is and how important it is to a lot of people going through these high points and low points.”
His latest album is “A Symphony of Hits,” which features Bolton singing many of his top recordings while backed by a full symphony. He also directed the documentary “American Dream: Detroit,” which highlights the resurgence of a city he loves in Detroit, Michigan, a place that created music that he has loved since the early days as a budding singer.
Bolton’s current tour finds him performing during the winter months in places such as New York City, Louisiana, Michigan, Florida, Canada, California and Nashville. Many artists try and push their latest album at any given point while touring. Other musicians, like Bolton, understand that their legacy has been cast. So, why not give the fans what they want?
That is true of the new “A Symphony of Hits” album and this concert at the Paramount.
“That’s the journey that you take them on,” Bolton said. “You can choose to promote the latest CD that features different music, but for me it’s kind of force-feeding new music to people. I think if they want the new songs, you can play them one or two songs from it and if they like it they’ll buy the CD, or if they already have it, they’re in the audience and they know the music. But, I don’t like hearing when I have friends who say they just went to see this band or this artist and they kept waiting for the hits and all the artist performed were songs from newer records that they were promoting. I feel like that’s kind of, I don’t know, it’s kind of negligent. It’s not intentionally disrespectful, but I think it is inconsiderate of the core audience that has given you all that success by buying your CDs and showing up at your concerts. I think they really deserve the greatest hits.”