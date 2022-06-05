HUNTINGTON — Pride Fest is returning to Huntington.
Organizers announced Sunday that the festival will return for its second year Saturday, Oct. 22, and be “bigger, better and spookier than anything” the city has seen.
The festival, hosted by the Huntington Pride nonprofit whose mission is to encourage and empower the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, first took place in 2019. That year’s event in downtown Huntington saw people from all walks of life show up to watch musical performances, comedians and drag queens in a celebration of love and fun.
At the time, members of the LGBTQ+ community in Huntington weighed in on the inaugural festival, most saying they never thought something like Pride Fest could happen in their city.
Additional details for this year’s Pride Fest will be announced at a later date. Vendors and sponsors for the event can fill out applications on the Huntington Pride website at HuntingtonPride.org.
The announcement was made during Huntington Pride’s annual “Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition” at Ritter Park. The drag show included a resource fair offering help and resources to those in need.
The event is one of several planned during Pride Month, which is celebrated each June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, known as the tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States. What was initially a day of remembrance has evolved over time into a month-long celebration including parades, picnics, parties, workshops and more across the country.
Huntington’s Pride Month events are tailored to be as inclusive as possible to include people in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as advocates and allies.
Other events include a Rainbow Formal, a prom tailored specifically for LGBTQ+ high school students from across the state, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 11 at the Don Morris Room at Marshall University; the Queer Comedy Showcase at 8 p.m. June 15 at The Cellar Door; the Exclaim Records “Limelight Pride Party” at 8 p.m. June 18 at The Loud; an outdoor Pride party from 5 to 9 p.m. June 24 along West 14th Street; and a book signing featuring Neema Avashia at 5 p.m. June 25 at Booktenders in Barboursville.
For more information about the events and tickets, visit bit.ly/3x6hTTt.
