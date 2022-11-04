IRONTON — The multi-award-winning documentary film, “Peerless City,” which has screened at several regional film festivals, will be playing at Ohio University Southern Campus, in Bowman Auditorium, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The event is free, but registration is required.
“Peerless City” documents the story of Portsmouth, Ohio, a once-booming port city on the Scioto River that later became known as the “pill mill capital of America” and was blamed for starting the opioid epidemic. Co-director Amanda Page, who is from Portsmouth, tells the story of the city from its days of bustling industry when it was called a peerless city to its challenges in the recent past and the city’s forward-looking recovery efforts.
Although the film focuses on Portsmouth, viewers in nearby Ironton and beyond will relate to its story.
“Like a lot of communities in Appalachia, especially in river cities in Appalachia, Portsmouth was hit hard by deindustrialization, the loss of its major employers, and the loss of quite a bit of its population, then it was hit hard by the opioid epidemic,” Page said in a news release. “Taking a look at the history of Portsmouth the way we are in this film and its recovery efforts will offer people in other cities similar to Portsmouth a glimpse of how they can look at their own communities and start to develop a sense of greater pride and a sense of recovery for those communities.”
Page is a graduate of Ohio University, who began her college journey at the Southern campus, and will be present to discuss the film and answer audience questions.
“‘Peerless City’ is a historical film in that it covers certain historical aspects of the city of Portsmouth, and I really learned how important history was to me from sitting in lectures with [professor emeritus] Dr. Leith,” Page said. “I took American History with him and I’ll never forget how I could listen to him talk about history forever. When I designed my own major, I kept history as a significant portion of my curriculum — and that all started at OU Southern. It’s important to come back to OU Southern because I consider it a home.”
“Peerless City” was made possible through funding from Ohio Humanities and the Ohio Arts Council. For more information on the film and to watch the trailer, visit https://www.peerlesscity.com/.
For questions about the screening in Ironton specifically, contact Barbara Biggs via email at costas@ohio.edu or by phone at 740-533-4622.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.