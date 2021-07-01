CHARLESTON — You don’t have to be a fan of pro wrestling to have a good time at a Pro Wrestling Conquest show, according to Sissonville native Cole Karter.
“Pro Wrestling Conquest is not just another wrestling show,” said Karter, a 21-year-old West Virginia University student and wrestler who lives and trains in Pittsburgh. “Anyone can go and have a great time.”
Pro Wrestling Conquest was formed in 2018 by three friends who met at Van High School — Derek Stowers, Victor Lovett and Jeremy Smith.
“We just thought there was a void in Charleston, as far as entertainment in the wrestling space,” Stowers said.
The three set out to make their shows different from other wrestling shows in town — more like a three-ring circus, with something for everyone.
“We try and do some comedy, along with drama, along with some athletic presentation,” Stowers said. “If we do seven segments, we try to make them all different.”
The Charleston crowd seems to appreciate comedy, he said.
“We have a lot of high-flying action ... making people laugh, making people cry, making them mad,” said Jock Samson, a wrestler from Nelsonville, Ohio, who holds Pro Wrestling Conquest’s Imperial Championship title. “For the most part in West Virginia, everyone has the same straight forward approach without comedy.
“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We’re just trying to give them a different approach to pro wrestling.”
In order to find wrestlers in the beginning, Pro Wrestling Conquest depended on social media to get the word out.
“It was hard to get attention until some guys gave us a chance, then used their references to get more guys,” Stowers said.
Black Friday 2020 was Conquest’s first show back after the pandemic shut things down. Stowers said each show has seen an increase in ticket sales since then, more than doubling attendance, and they expect to hit a new record with In Your Hausen on July 16.
“The feedback has been great,” Stowers said. “Charleston has somehow acquired a bad reputation for wrestling.”
Getting people to come out has been difficult, but they’ve been lucky retaining fans.
“They come back, they post on social media, they bring friends,” Stowers said. ”But it’s been earning people one person at a time.”
Conquest has seen a variety of people at past shows — parents with kids, the downtown bar crowd, “the hardcore wrestling fans from inside the city, the fans deep in the holler,” Stowers said.
Past Pro Wrestling Conquest shows have featured wrestlers from WCW (Lodi), IMPACT Wrestling (Ace Austin), All Elite Wrestling (Colt Cobana), NXT (Shotzi Blackheart) and WWE (Al Snow).
The July 16 show is set to be the promotion’s biggest show yet with the very nice, very evil Danhausen facing Jock Samson for the Imperial Championship.
Danhausen, who signed with Ring of Honor in 2020, has earned a cult following with his antics. He often shows up to the ring with a jar of human teeth to pour in his opponent’s mouth. Many of his fans might not even be wrestling fans because he fills his YouTube channel with videos of him opening action figures and doing food reviews in character. He also speaks in third person, adding “-hausen” to most words.
“Even if you don’t enjoy wrestling, you’ll enjoy Danhausen,” Danhsauen said. “Danhausen has heard on multiple occasions that fans didn’t like wrestling but came because they were intrigued by Danhausen.”
People have posted on Conquest’s Facebook page that they’re traveling from out of state or driving hours to see Danhausen.
“Danhausen has never been to West Virginia, Danhausen is looking forward to meeting millions of Fanhausens for the first time,” Danhausen said. “They seem to be traveling from afar to see him.”
The July 16 show is even named in Danhausen fashion — In Your Hausen, a take on In Your House, a WWE and NXT pay-per-view event.
His opponent, Samson, doesn’t seem to be impressed.
“I’m going to show Danhausen on July 16 why I’m the greatest of all time,” Samson said.
“I’m going to take Danhausen’s jar of teeth and break it.”
Danhausen also had some words for Samson — “He swears too much ... and his small hat looks quite ridiculous.”
Conquest has announced a total of seven matches for In Your Hausen, plus a musical performance by former WWE Superstar Jillian Hall.
One of the most requested matches was a women’s match, Stowers said. The “Black Rose” Megan Meyers will face “Neon Blonde” Dani Mo.
“The Thoroughbred” Karter will face “Really Good” Ryan Edmonds and “The Gavel” David Lawless.
Karter got involved with Conquest about a year ago when Stowers messaged him since he was from the area.
“Conquest is definitely my favorite,” Karter said. “Charleston is my hometown and there’s a lot of wrestling promotions, but Conquest is a bigger indie wrestling promotion. It’s known all over the country, and it’s cool that it’s in my hometown.”
If Karter’s name sounds familiar, it might be because you’ve seen him wrestle on AEW.
AEW wrestlers Wardlow and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker attended one of Karter’s shows in Pittsburgh to scout people. They took Karter to Jacksonville, Florida, where he ended up wrestling in matches for all three of the brand’s shows — “Dark,” “Elevation” and “Dynamite.”
“Being the first West Virginia native to be on AEW, that was probably the coolest moment of my life.” Karter said. “It was a crazy experience.”
In Your Hausen will take place July 16 at Quantum Sports Center, 419 58th St. SE in Charleston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., matches start at 7:30 p.m. Ringside tickets are $20, general admission is $15 and kids’ tickets are $5. You can request tickets on Pro Wrestling Conquest’s Facebook page (facebook.com/prowrestlingconquest), or buy them at the door. The venue has a concession stand with a variety of snacks and beer for sale.