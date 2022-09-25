HUNTINGTON — Jacqueline Proctor took a chance when she moved from The Big Apple to Huntington in 2005.
Today, she says, that chance has paid off in dividends that include a fulfilling career, a community she loves, and the opportunity to help her new home grow and flourish.
Though she was not sure what would happen when she moved to the Jewel City, Proctor said her time here has been filled with exciting opportunities and wonderful people.
“It has been an adventure for me; I never expected any of this,” she said.
Since her move, Proctor has spent the last 17 years working with different state agencies focused on cultural history, tourism, senior services and more.
Now deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Senior Services, Proctor was recently recognized by the West Virginia Women’s Commission at its 2022 Legacy of Women Awards ceremony in Charleston, where she received the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Government and Public Service Award.
Others were recognized during the ceremony as recipients of awards focused on education, business, diversity and more, and Proctor said she felt honored to be recognized alongside so many other talented and passionate women.
“The other women — and no, I am not just saying this, but for a fact — were amazing in terms of their backgrounds and their endeavors and what they do in the community and what they do publicly, privately, whatever the case may be,” she said. “And I felt incredibly honored to even be in that group, let alone in that category under Dr. Mitchell-Bateman.”
Dr. Mildred Mitchell-Bateman was appointed director of the Department of Mental Health in 1962 by former West Virginia Gov. W.W. Barron. She was the first African American and first woman to be appointed for such a high-ranking position in the state. Mitchell-Bateman was also the first African American to be vice president of the American Psychiatric Association and is considered to have greatly impacted how mental health is studied across the country.
Bill Bissett, state director for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, said he and Proctor are friends as well as mentors to one another. The pair have known each other for more than a decade, and Bissett said they have similar professional backgrounds related to media communications and government.
Bissett described Proctor as dedicated, straightforward and an asset to West Virginia public service who is always involved in great work.
Whenever Proctor and Bissett talk, he said, he knows the conversation will always be interesting and entertaining.
“Jacqueline has quite a presence to her. When she walks into a room, you notice. I’ve just always enjoyed working with her or picking her brain when I was finding myself looking for answers in some situations. She’s just one of those people who’s just very engaged in so many levels.”
Bissett said Proctor’s recognition for her work in West Virginia, whether seen in public or hidden behind late nights and long hours, was well deserved.
Proctor is originally from Maryland and graduated from the University of Maryland-College Park in 1976.
She ended up in New York after working at The Public Broadcasting Station in Maryland for roughly a year. While she first visited to catch up with a friend, Proctor said she happened to meet someone who worked for ABC and quickly found herself being interviewed and offered a marketing job with the ABC/Disney Television Network in New York.
She spent about 23 years working to maximize the network’s programming across the country and even in areas such as St. Thomas and Guam. While she loved her job in New York, Proctor said it was family who brought her to Huntington in 2005, and she decided to look at the change of scenery as a new adventure.
Having lived in Huntington for more than 15 years now, Proctor said she still loves the community surrounding her.
“I like the temperament of this town. It’s very different sometimes and it has a wide array of people, but it’s really cool,” she said. “And I love being so close to the river. I like the neighborhoods and the communities around me, especially having lived here as long as they have now.”
Soon after moving to Huntington, Proctor took on the role of general manager for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Over the next several years, she was sought out to fill positions in multiple West Virginia agencies.
After the orchestra, Proctor served as a director of arts for the Division of Cultural History. She went on to serve as deputy commissioner of the Division of Cultural History before former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin asked her to be his director of communications in 2011.
She was later invited to transition to West Virginia Tourism, and finally in 2014, the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, where she remains today.
Proctor said she spends a lot of time providing information about the various programs offered by the Bureau of Senior Services for West Virginia seniors.
The overall objective of the Bureau of Senior Services is to redistribute funding allotted to the bureau to agencies, organizations or services that allow seniors to “age in place,” Proctor said. These services could be focused on nutrition, transportation, legal aid, temporary or long-term care or other services needed to help seniors remain in their own homes.
Proctor said she likes to spread information about the resources available through the Bureau of Senior Services because, in addition to making it as easy as possible for seniors to have all that they need where they are, the variety of programs offered can keep seniors social, whether it is through a long-term care facility or a nightly meal offered at a senior center.
“That socialization is critical, and all these programs, in one way or another, keep seniors connected to the rest of the world,” she said.
Proctor said she enjoys her job and loves the people she has met along the way while living and working in West Virginia.
In the future, Proctor said, she would like to explore the idea of having a consulting company focused on public presentation and speaking skills. With this company, Proctor could help people relay their messages in the most effective ways, and possibly help get rid of distracting habits speakers sometimes do not realize they do while presenting in front of others, she said.
No matter what, though, Proctor said she wants to see her home continue to grow and improve in various ways, and she wants to be part of the journey.
“I want to absolutely do everything I can in my power, my capabilities, my knowing, my connection and my understanding to make where I live a better place. It was great when I got here, it’s grown significantly since, and I think I’ve contributed a little here and there.”