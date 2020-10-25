PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Those taking a stroll on the Ohio University Southern Proctorville Center track may have noticed a new addition to the popular walking path.
A Free Little Library was installed by Devin Turley, Fairland High School junior and Southern College Credit Plus student. Turley built the structure for his Eagle Scout service project.
This Free Little Library joins the more than 100,000 already in place in neighborhoods worldwide. The idea is, passersby can take a book for free, or leave a book to keep the library filled for other readers.
“I really enjoy reading,” Turley said. “I try and do it whenever I have spare time. So, I just wanted to give people the same opportunity I had, to read as much as they can.”
Turley, a member of Troop 38 in Proctorville, said he funded and built the box himself, and even stocked it with old books from his childhood. His mother, Anna Turley, also donated used books from Cabell County Technical Center, where she teaches.
“I have checked up on it every once in a while, and there have been some new books in there,” he said. “You can take a book and leave one, or just leave one, or just take one. The one thing I ask is, don’t put trash in it.”
Nicole Pennington, Dean of Campus and Community Relations at Ohio University Southern and Executive Dean for Regional Higher Education and Lifelong Learning, said the project was a much-welcomed addition to the Proctorville Center.
“The Free Little Library is in a prime location, as the track sees a lot of daily walkers,” Pennington said. “Devin did a great job building and installing it and we hope readers will enjoy it for years to come. He is definitely deserving of his Eagle Scout honor.”