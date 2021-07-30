PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Students looking to take in-person classes on the eastern end of Lawrence County will have an opportunity to enroll at Ohio University Southern’s Proctorville Center for the fall semester.
The center at 111 Private Drive 516, Proctorville, is reopening its doors following the COVID-19 pandemic and will offer several broad-based general education classes.
To help current students with admissions, advising and financial aid assistance, the Proctorville Center will have walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
West Virginia residents can now apply for in-state tuition rates.
To qualify, a student must have been a legal resident of West Virginia for the previous 12 months and must complete and return the West Virginia Tuition Reciprocity Application found at ohio.edu/southern/west-virginia-students. The residency application is due two weeks before the start of the term, and all required documentation must be submitted prior to the last day to register for the term for which in-state tuition is being sought.
Anyone wishing to take classes at the Proctorville Center but have not already applied to Ohio University Southern should visit rhe.ohio.edu/apply to start the application process or email southern@ohio.edu with any questions.
