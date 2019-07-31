HUNTINGTON — A local resident and 2009 Huntington High graduate, Charles C. Meyers Jr., first created his Future Investment Program in 2012. This program helps to mentor mentor middle school and high school students in Huntington. The mission of Future Investment Programs is to develop programs and initiatives for young people to focus through building personal, leadership, and career development.
Each month, the Future Investment Program challenges its students with assignments designed to help them grow. The July Challenge focused on Huntington juniors and seniors submitting their personal definitions and meanings to a list of words that were provided to them. The words challenged them to think about the significance of the words to their lives. The students were then interviewed to start gaining skills in being able to communicate their purpose and ideas.
The winner of July's Challenge is a senior from Huntington High School, Tia Wooding. She is considering a career as a pediatric psychologist and credits her role modes as Fran Jackson, Toni Wooding and Shanice Wooding.
"Tia Wooding is a very dedicated and determined student," Myers said. "She takes pride in developing her mind and focusing on the task at hand. Being able to realize your potential at any stage in life is important, and to see her realizing her full potential now as a leader is very inspiring."
Wooding received a $500 scholarship that is able to be renewed each year in college.
For more information about Future Investment Program, contact Charles C. Myers Jr. at meyerscharles153@gmail.com.