Joe Murphy, Alex Vence and Jeanne Harrison of Gro Huntington give out costumes to Altizer Elementary School students in this 2017 file photo. The costumes were collected during a drive organized by Murphy called "Night of the Giving Dead," an effort that continues this year.
HUNTINGTON — Night of the Giving Dead returns for Halloween 2021, giving students a chance to participate in every spooky tradition with a new costume of their own.
Joe Murphy, of Murphy Media and founder of the Night of the Giving Dead fundraiser, said he is excited to continue the tradition of providing costumes to students in need for the sixth year.
Since 2015, Murphy and about 100 other volunteers, along with those who have donated costumes or money to help purchase items, have provided 200 to 300 costumes to children at Cabell County’s Title I schools and a local foster care agency.
As the fundraiser continues each year, Murphy said the number of costumes purchased has stayed the same, but the event has improved in other ways.
“Honestly, we don’t really increase the number of costumes, but we have improved the quality,” he said. “It’s really important for these kids because they already get the second shelf, they already get the hand-me-downs, so it’s really important for us that they get to choose the character that they want to be and that they can be proud of this costume.”
Murphy said he recently learned the schools actually have about 150 students each — or three times as many costumes they usually receive — that are in need of costumes. Murphy said they are keeping the fundraiser open through the end of the year in hopes of getting a jump start on buying costumes for next year.
Those interested in helping provide costumes can donate to the organization’s fundraiser on the Night of the Giving Dead Facebook page. Donated costumes are not being accepted this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
