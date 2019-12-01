Monday, Dec. 2
Ceredo Town Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Ceredo Town Hall, 700 B. St., Ceredo.
Chesapeake Village Council, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Chesapeake Village Hall, 211 3rd Ave., Chesapeake.
Huntington Planning Commission, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave., Huntington.
Village of Barboursville Council, work session, 6 p.m., regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Cabell County Board of Education, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington.
Fayette Township Trustees, regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Fayette Township Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point.
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, planning meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Milton City Council, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St. For information, call 304-743-3032.
South Point City Council, regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall of South Point, 408 2nd St. W., South Point. For information, call 740-377-4838.
Wayne County Board of Education, regular meeting, 6 p.m., Wayne County Board of Education, 212 N. Court St., Wayne.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
No meetings.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Lawrence County Board of Commissioners, regular meeting, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence County Courthouse, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton.
Union Township Board of Trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., Lawrence County Municipal Court, 10916 County Road 1, Chesapeake.
Friday, Dec. 6
No meetings.