MILTON — The 2019 Pumpkin Festival is in full swing this week with a large list of attractions on the bill. Continuing today, Thursday, Oct. 3, and lasting until Sunday, Oct. 6, the event takes place at Pumpkin Park in Milton.
The attractions at this year’s Pumpkin Festival include comedy, magic and puppet shows, live rock and country music concerts every day, Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, a Living History Encampment, inflatables for the kids, the Birds of Prey aviary show, blacksmith, chain saw carving, grist mill, stagecoach, tractor, quilt and glassblowing exhibits, helicopter rides and more than 100 arts and crafts booths.
One of the most popular acts scheduled to appear at the annual Pumpkin Festival is the Great Lakes Timber Show. Based on the centuries-old vocation of logging and forest management, lumberjacks have perfected their skills over the years. Because humans are competitive in nature, timbers sport contests were a big draw at one time, even routinely appearing on American TV.
The timber industry is still going strong, of course, but modern tools have enhanced the industry and changed the way lumberjacks do their work.
Still, the old lumberjack sports continue to exist in the form of the Great Lakes Timber Show.
Created by Bruce Belanger over three decades ago, the Great Lakes Timber Show troupe brings exciting action as well as comedy to their live presentations.
“We perform the Great Lakes Timber Show at state fairs, county fairs, theme parks, sports shows, schools and even churches,” Belanger said. “In our travels, we have been on ESPN, Fox and Friends, the Travel Channel, MTV, ‘CBS This Morning,’ the ‘Today’ show on NBC and more. We have a lot of fun. We do chain saw carving, ax throwing, wood chopping, crosscut sawing, modified chain sawing, competitive log rolling and we try and bring the audience into the show. If it is a hot day, we will try and get some of them to try log rolling, or if it is a little bit cooler, we will try and get some of them to crosscut saw with us. We do three 30-minute shows a day. We have performed in West Virginia many times and it is a beautiful state with wonderful people.”
A native of northern Michigan, Belanger developed a love for timber sports early in life.
“I didn’t come from a timber family, but I used to compete at the log rolling championships and I met other people there that did the axe throwing and crosscut sawing,” Belanger said. “Then, a fellow out of Cincinnati hired me and I joined the Hank Peters Lumberjack Show when I was in my teens. That got me started and put me in front of an audience and it lit the fire in me because I enjoyed being a ham in front of those audiences.”
Hank Peters was born in Canada in 1915 and eventually moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. His Hank Peters Lumberjack Show was the longest running of its kind and Peters was inducted into the International Lumberjack Hall of Fame at Hocking College in Athens, Ohio, in 2005.
The 2019 Lumberjack World Championships were held in Hayward, Wisconsin, in August.
As for the Great Lakes Timber Show, it is about carrying on the tradition and honoring a fading way of life as new logging technologies continue to change the industry.
“We try to be a little bit educational if we can and tell folks about logging and forestry and we try to make it historical,” Belanger said. “In 1983, I took part in a Canadian documentary film called ‘The Last Log Drive’ and we did an actual log drive just like they did it in the 1800s. It was very educational, very exciting and very dangerous. But, it showed me exactly what the old loggers went through. We cut the trees with crosscut saws and skidded the timber down to the river with teams of oxen and horses and then we rode the logs down the river. It is one thing to have a whole log floating on top of the water where you could have a log rolling match. But it is another thing altogether when you have half of a log submerged while going down a river and it hits something on the bottom and it sends you catapulting through the air.”
The folks at the Great Lakes Timber Show want to make people smile with their home-spun humor.
“I like making people laugh,” Belanger said. “I like knowing that I can take people away from their everyday stresses and it is really rewarding if we have a good crowd that is into the show. I met some sports show comedians over the years that took me under their wings. There seems to be a lot of toilet humor these days with cursing and swearing and to me that is ridiculous. For instance, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ quit filming 50 years ago and yet people still love its comedy. With our show, everybody likes watching a middle-aged bald guy fall into the drink. People are looking to be entertained and they want to look at something different and they are on your side.”
The Pumpkin Festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 3-5, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Admission is $8 Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3-4, and $10 Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6. Parking is free. Learn more at wvpumpkinpark.com or by calling 304-743-8774.