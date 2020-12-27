Essential reporting in volatile times.

Jessica Shortridge

 Submitted photos

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards recently announced its newest National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) for 2020. In West Virginia, 80 accomplished educators achieved this prestigious certification and renewal, including two from Putnam County.

Putnam County Schools’ newest NBCTs are Catherin Hutchinson, Hurricane Town Elementary second-grade teacher, and Jessica Shortridge, Mountain View Elementary second-grade teacher.

They join a growing community of board-certified teachers, with 63 NBCTs in Putnam County. Each has earned the profession’s highest mark of achievement through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process, which demonstrated their proven impact on student learning and achievement.

