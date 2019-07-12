ELEANOR, W.Va. - It's almost time for some mud slinging.
No, we aren't talking about election season - we're talking about the always popular Mud Run and other dirt-flinging, boot-stomping, fried food finger-licking fun at the 2019 Putnam County Fair.
The fair officially begins Saturday, July 13, and continues through July 20 at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor.
Along with the carnival rides from Gambill Amusement and almost any kind of food you can think of to deep-fry and serve on a stick, fair-goers will find track events, rodeos, demolition derbies, livestock shows and sale, 4-H and FFA exhibits and more.
Entertainment this year includes Joe Diffie, Mikele Buck, The Rhinestone Roper, Inheritance, Makenna Hope, The Builders Quartet, Dale Harper & The Highlanders, Treble Makers and Scott Honaker.
Regular admission is $10 daily; a weekly pass is $40.
Purchase passes and get more information at www.putnamcountyfairwv.com.
Here are some daily highlights:
Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 13, with the "Miss" Contest at 12:30 p.m. and truck and tractor pulls at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, July 14, attend "Cowboy Church" at 10 a.m. before the carnival opens from 1 to 8 p.m. Makenna Hope performs at 3 p.m., with Dale Harper & the Highlanders at 7:30 p.m.
A karaoke contest is set for 7 p.m. Monday, July 15.
On Tuesday, July 16, see local 4-H/FFA members' showmanship on display in the morning before gearing up for the demolition derby at 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. there will be a 4-H/FFA Purebred Beef Show; 4-H/FFA Heifer Show; and 4-H/FFA Feeder Calves show. Showmanship to follow. The Treble Makers perform at 7:30 p.m.
The fair opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, which is Southern Gospel Night beginning at 7 p.m.; four-wheel motocross event is at 8 p.m.
July 19 brings the livestock auction at 5 p.m., followed by a motorcycle motocross race at 8 p.m. Scott Honaker performs at 8:30 p.m. in the amphitheater.
As the fair draws to a close July 20, the Mason Dixon Boys will offer chain saw-carving demonstrations throughout the day and the carnival will be open from 1 to 11 p.m. Joe Diffie performs at 8:30 p.m. in the amphitheater.