WINFIELD — Putnam County Schools held its 2021 Spelling Bee virtually this year using the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s new online platform.

Twenty-one school champions in grades four through eight completed the online spelling bee featuring 25 words selected by Scripps National Spelling Bee. With the highest scores of the group, Evan Taylor of Conner Street Elementary and Caitlin Carroll of Scott Teays Elementary were named co-champions of the Putnam County Schools 2021 Virtual Spelling Bee. Cole Whittington of George Washington Middle was named PCS Spelling Bee alternate.

Both co-champions received Kindles from Putnam County Libraries, the PCS Spelling Bee event sponsor. Evan and Caitlin will advance to the Gazette-Mail Virtual Spelling Bee program on Saturday, March 20.

Elementary school spellers:

Lillian Conn, Buffalo Elementary

Patrick DeGroff, Calvary Baptist

Noah Bedwell, Confidence Elementary

Evan Taylor, Conner Street Elementary

Koda Jarrett, Eastbrook Elementary

Kai Hatfield, George Washington Elementary

Jada Boggess, Hometown Elementary

Marek Midkiff, Hurricane Town Elementary

Jocelyn Meadows, Lakeside Elementary

Tyler Henderson, Mountain View Elementary

Sophia Casebolt, Poca Elementary

Sarah Thornhill, Rock Branch Elementary

Caitlin Carroll, Scott Teays Elementary

Sam Martin, Teays Valley Christian

Ehaan Akbar, West Teays Elementary

Avery Cruz Berry, Winfield Elementary

Middle school spellers:

Anna Caldwell, Calvary Baptist

Cole Whittington, George Washington Middle

Chaylyn Presley, Poca Middle

Carleigh Lewis, Teays Valley Christian

Nikolaus von Wulffen, Winfield Middle

