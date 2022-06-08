CHARLESTON — A Putnam County student is the statewide winner of this year’s Kids Kick Opioids contest, a public service announcement partnership between the West Virginia Attorney General and elementary and middle schools that encourages students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Judges selected Erin Walls from Winfield Middle School in Putnam County as the statewide winner. They chose Walls’ artwork from entries submitted by students across West Virginia.
Walls’ design features a drawing of an opioid pill dealing cards at a poker table where the face cards are images relating to drug abuse. The caption reads, “Don’t deal with drugs. LIVES ARE AT STAKE.”
“Erin’s design shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a news release.
Walls’ design will appear in newspapers across the state as the attorney general’s next public service announcement.
A total of 2,798 entries from 2,876 students at 78 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia were received. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
In addition to Walls’ design, 12 students from the region were named regional winners of the contest.
They are Tyler Kinghorn of Village of Barboursville Elementary School in Cabell County; Tori Smith, Alexander Valleau and Bayla Harrison of Andrew Jackson Middle School in Kanawha County; Rachel McClanahan and Kristine Ashby of Sissonville Middle School in Kanawha County; Jonathan Easter of Hurricane Middle School in Putnam County; Mia Carper of West Teays Elementary School in Putnam County; Kenzie Hendren and Erin Walls of Winfield Middle School in Putnam County; and Kaylee Roland and Alyssa Staley of Buffalo Middle School in Wayne County.
Judges recognized winning entries from 79 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the attorney general in judging the contest.
