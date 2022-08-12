HURRICANE, W.Va. — Putnam County residents age 60 or older, along with their friends and families, are invited to join Putnam County Aging Program staff for the annual Senior Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Valley Park (the wave pool park) in Hurricane, West Virginia.
This year’s picnic theme is Carnival and the event will feature a bearded lady, fortune teller, tattoo parlor, strong man, clown making animal balloons, weight guessing booth, photo booth, corn hole, door prizes, around 40 vendor booths, and live music by Lee Dean who will be performing two special shows — one as Frank Sinatra and another as Elvis.
The menu will include carnival favorites with a pre-lunch nachos and cheese bar, then lunch will include hot dogs with the fixings, baked beans, mac and cheese, applesauce and ice cream, lemonade, iced tea, coffee and water.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the picnic has not been held for the last two years. In years past, the picnic was attended by nearly 300 people.
Transportation to and from the picnic is being provided to seniors at no cost, and those wishing to arrange transportation should call 304-755-2385.
The senior picnic is sponsored by the City of Hurricane and organized by the Putnam County Aging Program, a nonprofit serving the aged and disabled of central West Virginia.
