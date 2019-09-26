MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Candidates for West Virginia University’s 2019 Homecoming court this year include two Putnam County natives vying for the role of Homecoming queen.
All voting will take place Oct. 1-2 among students. The new queen and king will be crowned during a halftime ceremony at the WVU football game against Texas on Oct. 5 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Homecoming queen candidates include:
- Teresa Hoang, a member of the Honors College, from Hurricane, a senior computer science major with an emphasis in cybersecurity minoring in mathematics. She serves as a student ambassador and teaching assistant for Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and teaching assistant for the Department of Mathematics. Hoang is also an active member of the Student Government Association, Society of Women Engineers and Mountain Honorary. She is a WVU Engineering Excellence Scholar and the recipient of the Bucklew Scholarship and PROMISE Scholarship. She is sponsored by the Chi Omega Sorority.
- Meredith Phillips, a member of the Honors College, from Hurricane, is a senior biomedical engineering major. She serves as a member of the Biomedical Engineering Society, Chi Alpha and Mountaineer Maniacs. Phillips also serves as the director of standards for the Alpha Omega Epsilon Sorority, a tutor in the Eugene V. Cilento Learning Center and performs undergraduate research in the Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering. She has presented her research at the Annual BMES National Conference and is the recipient of the Engineering Excellence Scholarship and Presidential Honors Scholarship. She is sponsored by the Alpha Omega Epsilon Sorority.