TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at the Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Teays Valley Road. Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Putnam Schools to hold developmental screenings Dec. 6
