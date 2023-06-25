Employees of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History install the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 20.
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, can be viewed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, through Sept. 20.
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History's annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, can be viewed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, through Sept. 20.
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History's annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, can be viewed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, through Sept. 20.
Employees of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History install the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 20.
Submitted photo
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, can be viewed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, through Sept. 20.
Submitted
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History's annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, can be viewed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, through Sept. 20.
Submitted
West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History's annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, can be viewed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, through Sept. 20.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History unveiled the annual exhibition, Quilts and Wall Hangings 2023, in the Great Hall of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, and announced the winners of the juried exhibition at the opening concert of the annual Vandalia Gathering.
This year, the popular juried exhibition features 67 creative quilts and wall hangings representing the talents of West Virginians from 21 counties. There are 43 quilts and 24 wall hangings in the exhibition, which will remain on display through Sept. 20.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.