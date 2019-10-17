HUNTINGTON — This Saturday is the annual Quilt Fair and Fall Festival in the Central City Antiques District in West Huntington, which builds on the vision for 14th Street West.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m., according to Lauren Kemp, the development coordinator at The Wild Ramp and the current president of the Old Central City Association, which is one of the event’s sponsors.
“We will have events on every block of 14th Street West with kids’ activities, art demonstrations, craft vendors, as well as great sales on antiques, vintage, collectible and salvage items in the district,” Kemp said. “Each block will also be packed with sidewalk sales.”
Shops participating in the event include Village Renew-all Antique Mall, Thistle Patch Vintage Garden & Antiques, Hattie & Nan’s, Cicada Books, The Wild Ramp, West End Floral & Gift, MFE Video & Collectibles, Adell’s Antiques, The Co-op Warehouse, Central City Cafe, Bodimer County Store and Naturally Nails.
“Many shops will have quilts, quilting and fiber crafts books and quilted gifts,” Kemp said. “You can shop for fall decor, home decor, furniture glassware, collectible toys and memorabilia, vintage clothing and jewelry.”
The “Paint the Quilt Block Crosswalk” paint-by-number activity will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and is tailored for all abilities, Kemp said.
This event will be led by Kemp and Deacon Stone with the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s Maker’s Vault and is supported by the Mayor’s Council of the Arts.
“At the end of the event, we will have a complete crosswalk to increase pedestrian visibility,” Kemp said. “The team invites the community to paint the street. The goal is to demonstrate how a crosswalk could slow traffic. When cars slow down, it allows for drivers to observe more in their surroundings. Slower traffic benefits the visibility of small businesses and makes a safer environment for pedestrians.”
The crosswalk will only be around for a few weeks after the event, Kemp added.
Other kids’ activities include the Love Your Block VISTA Team, which will host giant Jenga, Frisbees, jump rope, drawing and coloring, and more, according to VISTA member Charlotte Riestenberg.
“We look forward to getting to know everyone,” Riestenberg said. “Love Your Block is a community revitalization program sponsored by the nonprofit organization Cities of Service, and provides cities with funding for citizen-led community projects.”
The Wild Ramp will host the Huntington Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature Nancy Bruns, the owner of JQ Dickinson Salt Works.
The event is sponsored by the Old Central City Association with support from the Cabell County Commission and Councilman Charlie McComas. The Old Central City Association represents the shopkeepers of Central City and works to build awareness about the area and its history.
Kemp says West Huntington is poised to become an inviting place for today’s creative community to share goods and services with visitors from across the region and beyond.
“With a grant from the NEA, a team of consultants are helping the community to articulate and achieve this vision through a district planning process focusing on 14th Street West and the surrounding area,” she explained.
Kemp said the West Huntington Cultural District planning process kicked off last summer, and after initial site analyses the project team is engaging the public with an interactive mapping activity that will be installed for several months outside The Wild Ramp.
“The activity is designed to gauge the community’s perception of the 14th Street West business district today, but also to gather and share ideas for the future of the area,” she said. “Visitors, shoppers and passers-by are invited to dream up a fun scavenger hunt … on a large-scale map of the neighborhood.”
Following the current phase of the project, Unlimited Future, Coalfield Development, Heritage Farm and their partners will host a community meeting led by the project consultants in January.
Kemp said the consultant team is led by Evolve environment, an architecture, urban planning and sustainable design practice. The team includes wall-to-wall studios, which specialize in branding and graphic design and urban designers Stromberg/Garrigan & Associates, she said.
“There will be additional public engagement for the district plan through next year, and the West Huntington Scavenger Hunt Map is just a taste of the collaboration and fun that are important elements of the planning process,” Kemp said. “The plan will serve as a tool to improve infrastructure and expand businesses’ development in a way that has a positive impact on neighborhood residents and businesses.”
