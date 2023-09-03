Several years ago, Sonia Mehta wrote in the “Indian Express” about an American journalist who traveled to India to see Mother Teresa’s work. The man watched as the famous nun cared for a leper. But the sick man’s body was so repulsive with its vile, stinking sores that the journalist turned away.
“I wouldn’t touch him for a million dollars,” he said.
Mother Teresa looked up at the man and replied, “For a million dollars, I wouldn’t touch him either.”
What did she mean? Let me show you.
I’ve never seen a person with leprosy. You probably haven’t either, but the story demonstrates just how repulsive the disease is. Leprosy is treatable now but not gone — more than 100 cases appeared in the United States in 2020.
Scripture has an obscure story about Jesus and ten lepers. The passage isn’t well-known. In fact, it’s only nine verses and easy to miss.
Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem, but He was far to the north in the province of Galilee where He lived. The Lord had entered Samaria, a repulsive region to the Jews. This is when the ten cried out, asking for healing.
What did Jesus say?
1. “I can only heal Jews.”
2. “Go and show yourselves to the priests.”
3. “I declare you clean.”
4. None of the above.
Lock in your answer and I’ll show you the passage.
“While (Jesus) was on the way to Jerusalem, He was passing between Samaria and Galilee. And as He entered a village, ten men with leprosy who stood at a distance met Him; and they raised their voices, saying, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!” When He saw them, He said to them, ‘Go and show yourselves to the priests.’ And as they were going, they were cleansed.” Luke 17: 11-14
The correct answer is No. 2, “Go and show yourselves to the priests.”
The ten left, were cleansed as they went, and then what happened?
1. One returned and fell at Jesus feet.
2. One returned and glorified God.
3. A Samaritan returned, who shouted with a loud voice.
4. All of the above.
Lock in your answer and I’ll show you the passage.
“Now one of them, when he saw that he had been healed, turned back, glorifying God with a loud voice, and he fell on his face at (Jesus) feet, giving thanks to Him. And he was a Samaritan.” Luke 17:15-16
The correct answer is No. 4, “All of the above.”
The important part is the way the story ends. Here’s the rest of the passage:
“Jesus responded and said, ‘Were there not ten cleansed? But the nine — where are they? Was no one found who returned to give glory to God, except this foreigner?’ And He said to him, ‘Stand up and go; your faith has made you well.’” Luke 17:17-19
Jesus praised the foreigner, a Samaritan. These people were disgusting to the Jews. Why?
Some 700 years earlier, the Assyrians conquered the area, deported a good number of Jews, and repopulated the region with the ungodly. The non-believers then intermarried with the Jews who had been left behind. This intermarriage was offensive enough to Jews, but the Samaritans had woven God into utterly despicable worship. 2 Kings 17:21-41
In the passage, when the Samaritan returned, glorifying God, Jesus said, “Rise and go your way, your faith has made you well.”
But the man was already cleansed? Right?
Look closely. Read the passage again. What is Jesus telling us?
Did you see it?
No faith was required in this story to be healed of leprosy. The ten left and were healed as they went. But the Samaritan returned, glorifying God. And Jesus said, “…your faith has made you well.”
Jesus is talking about the man’s spirit.
The other lepers had whole bodies and returned to their lives, but the tenth leper had found Jesus. His life would be forever changed.
Mother Teresa’s life was also forever changed by Jesus. He said, “Whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me.” Matthew 25:40
The journalist turned away. “I wouldn’t touch that man for a million dollars.”
“For a million dollars, I wouldn’t touch him either,” Mother Teresa said. And then she added, “I would do it for Jesus.”
Every day, meditate on what Jesus did for you. If you don’t understand, and even old pastors don’t, contact me. I’ll send you my Bible study on the Crucifixion.
Whatever God has called you to do, find your strength in Him.