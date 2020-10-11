BATON ROUGE, La. — Rachael Peckham, of Huntington, was recently awarded a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Peckham is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more.
Peckham, a professor of English at Marshall University, will use the funds from the award to complete a revision of her book manuscript, “The Aviatrix: Essays on Flying and Falling.”
Peckham was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2012 at Marshall University.
Established in 2007, the Love of Learning Program gives 200 awards annually. The selection process for a Love of Learning Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, intended use of award funds as it relates to academic and career goals, and a personal statement.
To learn more about all of Phi Kappa Phi’s award programs, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Awards.