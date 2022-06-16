HUNTINGTON — In the weeks leading up to the annual Rails and Ales Beer Festival, the event inevitably sells out. After moving to Harris Riverfront Park a while ago to accommodate a larger demand, a full house is still expected by the time the gates open on the afternoon of Aug. 13.
The Rails and Ales Beer Festival is hosted by the Better Beer Coalition of West Virginia. It has become the Mountain State’s largest and longest-running craft beer festival, featuring beers and ciders made in the region and brought in from around the world. Add food vendors, live music and arts vendors on the grounds, and you have a festival worthy of beer and cider lovers of all kinds.
The general admission tickets for this summer’s Rails and Ales Beer Festival are $50 and are good for the hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year, there will be a separate $20 ticket for those who want to see the live music without trying out the multiple brands of brew. The live music lineup this year includes the bands Rookie from Chicago, Massing from Huntington, SOMANA from Louisville and headliners Eldorodo from Huntington.
Food trucks and arts vendors will also be on hand and a special beer garden will be made for folks who want to enjoy a full-sized beer without dealing with the many lines while waiting for multiple tastings. Patrons must be at least 21 years old to enter the festival.
According to Jessica Pressman, co-founder of the Better Beer Coalition, the VIP tickets are on the verge of selling out at $65. These allow the VIP patrons to have access to the many beer varieties available for 90 minutes prior to the general admission opening. The VIP portion of the festival begins at 3:30 p.m. and will include exclusive access to specialty beers chosen from around the world.
Unlike many similar-sized cities around the country that have had success in drawing tourism and expanding their live music scenes by encouraging the creation of craft breweries — with the 50-plus craft breweries found in in Asheville, North Carolina, as an example — Huntington and surrounding cities only feature a handful of breweries at the moment.
“When we started the Better Beer Coalition, we wanted to help and create a demand here for craft beer,” said Jessica Pressman. “We were tired of having to travel out of state to enjoy craft beer and lug it back home to West Virginia. My husband and I would go to the World Craft Beer Festival down in Raleigh, North Carolina, and we thought it would be nice to do something like that in Huntington. We’d love to see more craft beer breweries open up here as well.”
As usual, the Better Beer Coalition works with Jeff McKay of the Summit Beer Station in Huntington, who brings a wealth of knowledge to the beer-choosing process.
“Our partner Jeff McKay handles all of the beer choices,” Pressman said. “Jeff is familiar with all of the craft breweries in West Virginia and around the world as well. He is also a big fan of European imports, so he tries to pull in a big variety of beers. He will bring in something for everybody’s taste. Jeff will also bring in the rare specialty beers for the VIP portion of the festival. And, he includes various ciders in the mix as well.”
This would have been the 10th annual Rails and Ales Beer Festival, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled one year of the event. But now back on track, Pressman and crew love to bring about a successful and safe event.
“We have learned how to present a good time while bringing something new to the event every year,” said Pressman. “We like to bring in new beers to the festival to keep it fresh. In the past, we have held the festival during the day and at times held more than one session, but now we like to hold the festival to a single session in the late afternoon and evening. What we do works, yet we still want to bring in things that are fresh for folks. We have a great lineup of music this year, and we feel like we have found our sweet spot.”
A lot goes into producing a successful event like this, yet for those involved, it is a labor of love as well as a way to honor entrepreneurialism and craftsmanship.
“It is a lot of hard work, but we love doing it,” Pressman said. “We love Huntington and we love beer, and we like to see so many people visit and have a great time. The restaurants fill up and the hotels fill up and it is good for the city. It is also good for West Virginia breweries because we get to highlight the product of breweries who might not get to distribute their beer down here. It just gives folks a chance to try new things, which is why we try to bring new breweries in. It is really a fun festival and we have a great time every year.”
More information can be found at railsandales.com.