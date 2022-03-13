A half-century after the breakup of the rock and pop group known as The Beatles, the story of their ascent and demise is still being studied and discovered.
By the time The Beatles officially broke up in 1970, Ringo, Paul, George and John were all still in their 20s. Fifty-two years later, only Ringo and Paul remain. While the two are friendly with one another, they have their own touring bands they travel with.
The success of the three-part, eight-hour documentary “The Beatles — Get Back” has sparked a revival of interest in the band. Aside from the film, there is another way to use your imagination and senses to experience a live concert by The Beatles, and that comes in the form of the many tribute bands that tour the world, letting folks relive those heady days in real time.
One of these tours is the lauded multimedia production “Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles,” which has been in existence for over three decades.
“Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles” was scheduled for a stop at the Mountain Health Arena on Thursday, March 17; however, that performance has been canceled. If you still want to check out the magic, plan a weekend roadtrip, as “Rain” will perform Saturday, March 19, at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, just about two-and-a-half hours away.
“Rain — A Tribute to the Beatles” is a real concert, with every note heard coming from the stage played live. For over 35 years, the members of this tribute tour have successfully recreated the many periods The Beatles went through, from the early days to the psychedelic period and more.
The cast/musicians include Alastar McNeil on vocals and lead guitar, Joey Curatolo on vocals, bass, guitar and piano, Steve Landes on vocals, rhythm guitar, harmonica and piano, and Aaron Chiaza on drums, vocals and percussion. Other musicians on the team include Joe Bithorn on lead guitar and vocals, Ralph Castelli on drums and percussion, Mark Beyer on keyboards and percussion and Chris Smallwood on keyboards and percussion.
Not only is all of the music heard in the show performed by the cast, but multiple costume and set changes are also used to tell the story, while multimedia screens bring the 1960s Beatles era to life.
When audiences see the curtains of the show rise for the first time, there may be some skepticism as to what the experience will entail. But that apprehension will fade as the love for the music of The Beatles in the musicians under the lights combines with that same love that exists in the Beatles fans in the audience. To lose yourself in this show is to have a night of fun and remembrance.
“During the first Beatles era we portray, it is spent by the audience scrutinizing us as the curtain goes up,” says Steve Landes, who primarily portrays the late John Lennon. “People are like, ‘OK, who looks like who? Is Paul left-handed? Is John moving the way I remember John moving?’ But after a while, they suspend disbelief and really get into it. Every generation looks at each section differently. But once they settle in and they realize it is an audience-interactive show and we want them to get up and dance and sing along, then it’s not your typical theater experience where you’re just sitting and watching. With us, you are a part of the show.”
Long before the recent “The Beatles — Get Back” film came along to show everyone how The Beatles worked together in the studio, Landes and his bandmates were amazed when they began to learn the group’s catalog decades ago, dissecting the craftsmanship of their songwriting.
“When I’ve delved into the way they wrote and recorded these songs, I’ve really come to respect the musicianship,” says Landes. “As much as the world loves The Beatles and loves their personalities and their songwriting talent, they are still kind of underrated as musicians. People still harp on Ringo as if he was a lucky guy to get in the band, but he is an amazing drummer. The same with George. Paul is probably respected as a bassist. But John as a rhythm guitarist; he really held the band together and drove their rhythms. The more I play guitar up there onstage and learn how what he was playing fit in with what the other guys were playing, I’ve come to respect him as a guitarist on a daily basis in a way that I think a lot of fans don’t even realize.”
More than 50 years later, the music of The Beatles has held up over time, letting those of a certain age relive their youth, while inspiring new fans of all ages.
“This show is a celebration as much as it is a performance,” said Landes. “It’s a lot of fun. The opening riff to ‘Revolution’ gets people up on their feet; the same with the ascending ‘ahs’ in ‘Twist and Shout’ or the opening guitar riff to ‘Day Tripper’ or the first couple of lines to ‘Hey Jude.’ These songs are ingrained in our minds, either in the memories of people that were around back then, or fresh and new for the young kids who have just discovered this music.”
More information on the show can be found at www.raintribute.com.