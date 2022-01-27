HUNTINGTON — The Stanley Brothers were a bedrock part of the early growth of the bluegrass genre.
Hailing from the Clinch Mountains of southwestern Virginia, Ralph and Carter Stanley became an important addition to the first generation of the bluegrass music envisioned by Bill Monroe, which was created when three-finger-style banjo playing Earl Scruggs joined Monroe’s band in 1945 and completed the concept.
The Stanley Brothers borrowed heavily from Monroe in those early years, yet soon developed their own sound due to the harmony singing of Ralph and Carter, the banjo playing of Ralph and the lead vocals and songwriting of Carter. Unfortunately, Carter Stanley died in 1966.
After his brother’s death, Ralph Stanley continued to record and tour extensively with his Clinch Mountain Boys. He would go on to win three Grammy Awards, including two from the 8 million selling soundtrack album from the movie “O Brother, Where Are Thou?”
For many years, Ralph Stanley’s son Ralph II was in his father’s band, learning the ropes of show business and of playing the guitar and perfecting his lead baritone voice.
In 2016, when Ralph Stanley died at 89 years of age, it was announced at his funeral that the Clinch Mountain Boys band would carry on officially with Ralph II as the leader.
Next weekend, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys are coming to town to perform at the Mountaineer Opry on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $15 for adults to $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and under.
While Ralph II felt good about playing in his father’s band as a young man, the younger Stanley had doubts about whether he could carry the family mantle forward or not.
“Dad got me a homebound teacher for the last two years of high school because he had also given me the job of singing lead vocals in his band, so I did homework on the road and the teacher would come by the house to give me assignments and tests,” said Ralph II. “My voice changed when I was a teenager, and that was kind of hard because I was wanting to do good in the band because I knew of the great family music that came before me, and I never took that for granted. I didn’t want any favors or any better treatment than anybody else. I just wanted to be a Clinch Mountain Boy and be the guy who sang lead. But I remember one night when we played out in Mill Valley, California, which is not far from San Francisco, and we had been on a long tour out there, playing shows for a couple of weeks or so. That was the last show, and it happened on a Thursday or Friday night and I remember walking off of the stage feeling so down on myself.”
It was on that night that Ralph II felt like he wasn’t getting the job done with the group and that he was letting his father down, so he walked up to his dad and offered to resign.
“I went out to the bus and went back to his room where he was changing clothes and I knocked on the door and said, ‘Dad, there is somebody out there that could really do you a good job as lead singer, so I think I’m just going to go back to school. I’m just not cutting it,’” said Ralph II. “He said, ‘Well, Ralph, when I was your age, I couldn’t sing nowhere as good as you do now. You’ve got the potential to be good if you really want it and if you will keep digging for it, you’ll find yourself with it. But you do what you want to do, but wait and tell me what you want to do when we get back home.’ It was a two- or three-day ride from California to the house. He said, ‘You let me know if you still feel the same way when we get back to the house. I’ve had a couple of boys tell me that they would be interested in the job if something ever happened.’”
That night, a former member of the Clinch Mountain Boys came to Ralph II in his slumber. It was Keith Whitley, who grew up in Eastern Kentucky. Whitley played with Ralph Stanley as a teenager before going on to become a country music star. He died in 1989, just a couple years before Ralph II’s dream.
“I went to bed that night and when I went to sleep, Keith Whitley came to me in a dream,” said Ralph II. “It was a big grass field and the prettiest blue sky with the sun up in the sky and Keith was standing up in the sun with a guitar and he said to me, ‘Ralph, don’t quit. You stay with this and it will pay off for you and you will do good. Don’t quit.’ When I woke up from that dream, I never said another word about quitting and I stayed there with it. I never said anything else to my dad, and he never mentioned it again. Dad didn’t want me to quit; he wanted me to be there with him. If you’ll notice at the beginning of my career, on the first few solo albums I recorded, you can hear the Keith Whitley influence in my voice. It wasn’t because I wanted to be a carbon copy of him — it was because Keith gave me confidence and faith to still be there singing. So, that dream was probably the reason I stayed there and kept going.”
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys’ latest album is called “Lord Find Me A Way,” and you can get the recording and find other information about the band at ralph2.com.