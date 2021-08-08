FAIRLEA, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia returns to Fairlea in Greenbrier County this week to celebrate rural, West Virginia life and culture with livestock shows, arts and crafts, food, and lots and lots of live entertainment.
During the day, you can find plenty of free shows to see, including performances by hypnotist Catherine Hickland, Marc Dobson, one-man band, The Spanglers, and Big Planet Soul, among others.
For specific times and a complete list of shows, visit statefairofwv.com.
Also returning this year will be the State Fair’s popular nightly concerts, which feature a little bit of everything, from bluegrass and classic rock to rap.
Rapper Nelly kicks off the series 8 p.m. Thursday night. Best known for hits like “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre” and “Grillz,” Nelly has also become a presence in film and television through shows like “Nellyville” and “The Real Husbands of Hollywood.”
In 2020, the rapper had been set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his breakthrough album, “Country Grammar,” before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets to the show range from $27 to $35. Seating is limited.
On Friday at 8 p.m., the State Fair welcomes country rocker Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods.
Originally from Palestine, Texas, Whiskey Myers draws inspiration from classic southern rock like Lynyrd Skynyrd as well as from outlaw country artists, including Waylon Jennings.
The band’s latest record is “Whiskey Myers,” released in 2019.
From Tennessee, The Steel Woods is a southern rock band that has opened for everyone from Jamey Johnson and Miranda Lambert to Dwight Yoakam and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Tickets are $20 to $30.
On Saturday at 7 p.m., contemporary Christian duo For King and Country come to the fair with singer/songwriter Rebecca St. James.
For King and Country has released four studio albums and two live records, including two Christmas albums, and scored eight Dove Awards and four Grammy Awards, among them a win for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2020 for “Burn the Ships.”
Rebecca St. James is an award-winning, multi-talented Christian artist, actress and author. She’s released nine studio albums, two live albums, 12 books and appeared in several Christian films and programs.
Tickets to For King and Country with Rebecca St. James are $32 to $42.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m., classic rock legend Styx takes the stage. Formed in 1972, the band, best known for songs like “Babe,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade,” has released 17 studio records, including its latest, “Crash of the Crown,” released in June.
Tickets for Styx range from $35 to $145.
On Aug. 16-17, the State Fair will offer a pair of free shows with Christian singer Mac Powell on Aug. 16 and country band Shenandoah on Aug. 17. Both shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free with paid gate admission.
On Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., bluegrass powerhouses Dailey and Vincent with Jimmy Fortune perform. Formed in 2007, Dailey and Vincent have won dozens of bluegrass music awards and have been nominated for two Grammy Awards. Tickets are $15 to $22.
On Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., country stars Tracy Byrd and Tracy Lawrence come to the fair.
Byrd is best known for a variety of country hits like “Holdin’ Heaven,” “The Keeper of the Stars” and “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo,” among others.
Lawrence is also a country hitmaker. Some of his best-known songs include “Sticks and Stones,” “Time Marches On” and “Texas Tornado.”
Tickets are $30 to $40.
On Aug. 20 at 8 p.m., it’s Brantley Gilbert with special guest Sixforty 1.
Gilbert’s hits include “Country must be Countrywide,” “Bottoms Up” and “What Happens in a Small Town.” His latest hit is “The Worst Country Song of All Time,” featuring Hardy and Toby Keith. Tickets range from $41 to $52.
The State Fair of West Virginia will close out Aug. 21 with the Buckin’ B Bull Ride. Tickets are $15 to $20.
Doors for most shows open an hour before showtime. See statefairwv.com for advance tickets and for further details.