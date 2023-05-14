The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — J.R. Ash, sophomore at Cabell Midland High School and Raze Ambassador, has been named a 2023 Youth Advocate of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for his leadership in the fight against tobacco.

Four outstanding advocates are selected annually. This is the first time in more than a decade that a West Virginia youth has won this national award, according to a news release.

