CHARLESTON — J.R. Ash, sophomore at Cabell Midland High School and Raze Ambassador, has been named a 2023 Youth Advocate of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for his leadership in the fight against tobacco.
Four outstanding advocates are selected annually. This is the first time in more than a decade that a West Virginia youth has won this national award, according to a news release.
After watching his father struggle with smoking-related throat cancer, Ash became a passionate advocate, according to the release. He’s worked with many West Virginia lawmakers, pushing to increase funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs and opposing a law that would reverse decades of work done by local tobacco control advocates.
“When I first heard about the Youth Advocate of the Year award, I was too young to apply but I vastly remember my desire to be exactly like those who were honored each year,” Ash said in the release. “I’ve worked extremely hard in the fight against big tobacco, but having this national recognition reassures me that my work is powerful, and youth have a voice in this fight.”
Ash has also met with his school board to push for non-punitive tobacco use policies that focus on cessation and support. He’s also worked with the American Heart Association on radio public service announcements about the impact of tobacco use on teens.
Tracy Berry, Ash’s middle school Raze Advisor, has witnessed his hard work firsthand.
“I am so proud of J.R.’s growth and progress in being a youth advocate for a tobacco-free and nicotine-free West Virginia. His dedication and passion to making a positive impact within his community and state is an inspiration to others.”
Ash will be honored on May 18 at the annual Tobacco-Free Kids Youth Advocates of the Year Awards celebration in Washington, D.C. The winners receive scholarships to continue their tobacco prevention efforts and serve as youth ambassadors for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Additional information about the youth award winners can be found at tfk.org/awards.
About Raze
Raze is a teen anti-tobacco movement with a membership of thousands of West Virginia youth. It is a campaign funded and facilitated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Center for Disease Control Prevention and the American Lung Association. Since its inception in 2001, thousands of teens have helped in the fight against Big Tobacco. For more information, please visit www.razewv.com.
