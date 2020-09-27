WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Flying Hillbillies Radio Control Club will host a radio-controlled aircraft show to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The airshow will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at their flying field at 1 Mariner, Winfield, West Virginia.
Large and small radio-controlled aircraft will be flown and displayed for the public to enjoy. Radio-controlled trainer aircraft and instructor pilots will be available to allow anyone the opportunity to try radio-controlled flying at no charge.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is dedicated to the pursuit of a cure for childhood cancer.