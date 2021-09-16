This weekend, the folks at the Mary Ingles Trail Association will once again set up their re-enactment camp at Beech Fork State Park to celebrate the life of their namesake Mary Draper Ingles.
The true story of Ingles has been documented in many books, articles and movies over the years, all centering on her 1755 abduction by the Shawnee Tribe, subsequent escape and treacherous 500-mile journey home that brought her through the Tri-State area.
From Friday through Sunday, re-enactors will set up a 1700-era living history camp on the grounds of Beech Fork State Park and the public is welcome to attend and witness numerous demonstrations and interact and ask questions of the re-enactors.
On Friday, the historical encampment will be set aside for local school students. The general public is encouraged to visit, however, from 11 am. until 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, although attendees may donate to the demonstrators to help with their travel expenses.
The beautiful 3,000-plus acre Beech Fork State Park is located just 12 miles from Huntington at 5601 Long Branch Road near Barboursville. Once there, follow the signs to the ranger’s station and there you will see the signs for the Mary Ingles Living History Encampment.
To help put this real-life adventure in perspective, the legendary frontiersman Daniel Boone first crossed over the Cumberland Gap to ride into what is now known as Kentucky in 1767. Several Native American tribes existed in the area at that time, and the most notable and visible group was the Shawnee Tribe, based on the north side of the Ohio River near what is now Chillicothe and Portsmouth. In 1778, after Boone built Fort Boonesborough in what were previously tribal hunting grounds; he was captured by the Shawnee and famously held captive by them for six months before he made his escape.
Long before Boone’s encounter with the Shawnee, however, the tribe made a foray into Virginia during the French and Indian War and came across a settlement in a valley near modern day Blacksburg. Many were slain while several settlers were kidnapped. The year was 1755, and one of the women taken captive was named Mary Draper Ingles.
The story begins years earlier when Ingles’ immigrant parents George and Eleanor Draper arrived from Ireland and headed into Pennsylvania and then Virginia to seek out land and opportunity. Daughter Mary, born in 1731, would grow up and marry a fellow Virginia settler named William Ingles, thereby completing her name of Mary Draper Ingles.
The western region of Virginia was considered the “old west” of its day in the early 1700s and the Tribes who had a 20,000-year head start on living on this land was not happy with the new visitors. The hard life of the wilderness began to impact the Ingles family right away.
One day in the 1740s, father George Draper left to go on a trip to scout land and to do some hunting and he simply never returned. There was no definitive word as to what happened to Draper, so the wait and anxiety of his wife Eleanor, son John and daughter Mary had to be excruciating as they had to face the fact that he was killed by either wild game, an accident or by the Tribes. But they regrouped and continued to live their life.
Fast forward to the year 1755 and you will find Thomas Ingles, his wife Mary Draper Ingles and their two sons Thomas and George living peacefully in the settlement. Then, a Shawnee war party came across their village and the life of Mary and her family would change in an instant. Many were killed and Mary, along with her two sons, was taken hostage along with one man and an old German woman whose real name was never recorded for historical purposes.
As the Shawnee brought their prisoners to what is now southern Ohio, the tribe had long ago perfected the age-old practice of getting ransom for captured white people, especially children.
One of Ingles’ jobs as a captive was the extraction of salt from a natural salt lick by boiling the brine, which was a prized commodity amongst the Tribes. That is why Ingles was brought on a trip from Shawnee headquarters in Ohio to the Big Salt Lick area found in northern Kentucky across the Ohio River from land that would become the town of Cincinnati.
While doing the task of making salt, which could be carried or traded, Ingles and the old Dutch woman decided to escape. When this happened, Ingles had to make the hard choice of leaving her two sons behind.
For 500 miles, on the south side of the Ohio River, Ingles tried to find her way home on foot in the cold fall air. She could not swim, so when she came to each tributary, she had to hike the waterways far inland to find a place where she could cross. Ingles did this with the Licking River and other waterways including the Big Sandy River found on the west side of Huntington.
That is why Ingles’ life and journey is celebrated here, as she no doubt hiked through the Tri-State until reaching the Kanawha River and then up the New River to her husband. As for the old German woman, at one point she turned on Ingles and tried to attack her for talking her into escaping, and for possible cannibalistic reasons as well. But she snapped out of it and found refuge in a cabin.
Ingles’ two young sons Thomas and George became a part of the Shawnee Tribe. Unfortunately, George Ingles died soon after capture yet Thomas was adopted into a Shawnee family. About 12 years later, father William Ingles tried twice to ransom his son. The first time, Thomas didn’t want any part of the white man’s life and went back to his tribe. The second time, when he was 17, Thomas returned to the Ingles family, re-learned the English language and would get married and have a family of his own.
William and Mary Draper Ingles lived a peaceful life together after Mary’s ordeal, had four more children and created and ran the Ingles Ferry on the New River. Mary lived to be 83 years old, dying in 1815.
Sixty years earlier, however, and 116 years before the town of Huntington was founded, a tattered and desperate Mary Draper Ingles followed the Ohio River on this land as she continued her getaway. As you drive around the downtown area or anywhere along the Ohio River, use your imagination and you can sense what it must have been like for these two women as they fought to get home. Or, you can head out to Beech Fork State Park this weekend where the Tri-State’s part in this historical true story will be brought to life.
More information can be found at facebook.com/maryinglestrail.