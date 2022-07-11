CHARLESTON — Reba McEntire will bring her Reba: Live in Concert arena tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Oct. 20.
The concert will mark the country superstar’s first visit to Charleston in 24 years, Mayor Amy Goodwin said.
“It means so much to have Reba McEntire come back to the City of Charleston after 24 years,” Goodwin said during a news conference Monday announcing the show.
“She's had 10 hits since she last performed here, so ticket sales we know are already going to be flying out the door right now ... On the heels of so many sold out shows, so many wonderful performances here in the City of Charleston, this is just another feather in the cap for the Coliseum and Convention Center and the City of Charleston," Goodwin said.
The 17-city tour will also feature country singer Terri Clark. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Presale tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday for fans who have signed up for Reba’s email list by Monday night.
Lori Kersey covers the City of Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
