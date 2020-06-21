Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Rec Camp is an active half-day camp that will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and is full of games, activities and swimming. Specific activities vary on a day-to-day basis.

Rec Center staff say their camp counselors have the energy to match the campers, and act as mentors and coaches to provide a safe environment for campers to grow.

Summer Rec Camp is for children ages 5-12. A snack will be provided each day or campers may bring their own.

Advanced registration is required as capacity is limited to 36 campers. Additional safety measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all campers and staff, such as temperature checks upon arrival and social distancing. Masks will be required for campers and staff members.

For more information on camp registration deadlines and prices, email reccamps@marshall.edu. Registration can be done online or in person at the Rec Center.

Camp dates

Week 1: July 6, 8, 10

Week 2: July 13, 15, 17

Week 3: July 20, 22, 24

Week 4: July 27, 29, 31

Week 5: Aug. 3, 5, 7

Camp will be from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Drop-off is 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and pickup is 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Rates are $79 for members and $99 for non-members.

