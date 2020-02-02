HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Recreation Center will celebrate 11 years of excellence Wednesday, Feb. 5, with a day full of activity.
The annual RecAversary celebration consists of free building access the entire day, special promos and a celebration at noon.
The entire Marshall community is invited on this day to come in and try out the Rec by working out, swimming, climbing the wall or participating in group fitness classes.
There will also be special promotions such as: 11% off all program registrations (swim school, private swim lessons, personal training, Adventure Rec trips and clinics and more) and 11% off Pro Shop apparel items. There will also be a promotion for $15 off an unlimited F45 class pass.
All promotions are valid Feb. 5 only. Refreshments and cake will be available from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rec, 402 Thundering Herd Drive.