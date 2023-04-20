BARBOURSVILLE — Record Store Day is an event where vinyl lovers can buy records exclusively sold on one day only at independently owned brick-and-mortar record stores around the world.
This year’s Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
BARBOURSVILLE — Record Store Day is an event where vinyl lovers can buy records exclusively sold on one day only at independently owned brick-and-mortar record stores around the world.
This year’s Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22.
Orbit’s Record Shop is one of the participating stores in the Tri-State area, and there will be a block party to celebrate.
“It's a great initiative that was started to support independent shops,” said Adam Barraclough, a manager at Orbit’s Record Shop.
Taylor Swift is one of the artists who usually releases an exclusive record sold at the event. This year it’s the Long Pond Studio version of her album "Folklore," originally released in July 2020.
A full list of the “Record Store Day'' exclusives is available at https://recordstoreday.com/. Barraclough says these vinyls typically ship to stores a week before the event and they are held until the day of.
“We cannot sell them before; we can't pre-sell them to anybody. We can't hold them for anybody. So it's first come, first serve and that usually means that folks will line up outside to wait,” Barraclough said. “In the past, we've had folks here hours before we open. I know even in some cases, people will camp out overnight and they all just wanna make sure they get a chance to get the albums that they're looking for.”
There are two Record Store Days every year, one in April and the other on Black Friday in November. Orbit’s Record Shop opened in the fall of 2021, so it’s already had a few special events, but the block party will be the largest it's ever been. A portion of Central Avenue will be shut down and there will be live music, a beer tent, artists and food vendors. The event runs from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I think it's just a beautiful day to come down and hang out in the village of Barboursville. Listen to some music, check out some local artists' wares, have some food, have some drinks and just kind of have a great little Saturday,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.