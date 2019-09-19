HUNTINGTON - The event "Recovery-4-A-Change: Minds Change, Lives Change, Families Change, Communities Change" on Friday will celebrate that the community has more people in recovery than are still suffering from a substance use problem.
The fifth annual celebration honoring September as National Recovery Month will take place from 5 p.m. to dusk Friday, Sept. 20, at the 10th Street entrance to Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Activities include music by Acme Sound, stories of recovery, face painting, inflatables for kids, meeting emergency responders and their equipment, free hot dogs and snacks, a 50/50 raffle, free T-shirts to the first several hundred people, various community resources, free HIV testing, fun and fellowship, and more. The event is free, family oriented and open to all.