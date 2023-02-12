The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

N2302P40004H.jpg
MetroCreative Connection

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, housed at Marshall University, is partnering with Coal River Coffee Company to create an exclusive blend to sell in order to raise scholarship funds for the network.

The first roast will raise funds for the Collegiate Recovery Network scholarship fund, which is available to any student in West Virginia. The ultimate goal is to develop additional roasts specific to each school in the network, with proceeds going toward their institutional recovery scholarship funds.

