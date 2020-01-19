CHARLESTON — Cabell and Mason county students are among the five statewide, age-category winners in the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia’s annual West Virginia Recycles Youth Contest.
The goals of the Coalition’s Youth Contest are to encourage students to use their creativity and learn about recycling. Hundreds of entries in the five age groups were submitted from across the state.
The Coalition’s Freedom Contest encouraged older students to express themselves by creating any project based on a recycling theme.
The fourth- through sixth-grade category winner was Maya Casto, of Ona Elementary School in Cabell County, who received a $75 prize for her winning entry, and her teacher, Ann Henry, received a companion prize of $100.
The seventh- through eighth-grade winner in the Freedom Contest was Kerstyn Clendenen of the Haer Bears 4-H Club in Point Pleasant, Mason County. She received a $75 prize, and her 4-H club received a companion prize of $100.
Other winners are Ellis Sherald, K-first grade; Camden Phillips, second-third grade; and Kelsey Butcher, ninth-12th grade.
The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a nonprofit environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal.
Photos of the winning entries can be seen at WVRecycles.com.