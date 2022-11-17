Model Veronica Mann is named 2021 ReFashionista while wearing an outfit made from recycled mac and cheese containers at the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. The 2022 Re-Fashion Show is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Model William Windom walks down the runway at the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. The 2022 Re-Fashion Show is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Model Veronica Mann is named 2021 ReFashionista while wearing an outfit made from recycled mac and cheese containers at the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. The 2022 Re-Fashion Show is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Model William Windom walks down the runway at the 2021 ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. The 2022 Re-Fashion Show is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
The repurposing of materials was a long-standing tradition in Appalachian culture, especially during hard times. And, during World War II, recycling became a nationwide movement “for the war cause,” as Americans collected everything from scrap metal to waste paper to nylons to rubber. The recycling movement was then renewed in the 1960s and 1970s.
Landfills and the burning of trash worked for centuries, but with the invention of plastics and other modern-day substances used in everyday life that did not decompose, new solutions had to be sought out. Plastics, metal, glass and more can be re-processed and re-used — and that led to the recycling movement.
The biggest visual proof of the need for recycling can be found in the waterways of the United States and the oceans of the world. Things made of plastic tend to float, and when the items are thrown or blown into a creek, stream or river, a lot of it floats all the way to our oceans.
Recycling, however, can fight this problem, and that is the goal of the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia.
To encourage recycling in a fun and creative way, the organization holds an event every year called the Re-Fashion Show.
Happening at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville this Saturday, Nov. 19, the Re-Fashion Show will take place at the Macy’s Court.
The Re-Fashion Show is a competition where anyone who wants to participate can create an outfit made of recyclable or re-used materials, creating an off-the-wall and fun out fit made of newspapers, aluminum cans, cardboard, plastic water bottles and more.
Prize money will be awarded for the top homemade outfits that are entered. The four categories of inspiration in the Re-Fashion Show contest will include:
The Shopping Challenge, including stuff found in a retail setting
The Cosplay Comi-con category, which can consists of themes found in animated movies and live-action films, comic books, video games, science fiction and more with no props allowed
The Newspaper Challenge
The General Category, in which “anything goes”
The two competing age groups will be divided into 13 and younger, and 14 and older. Registration begins the day of the show at 11 a.m. More information can be found at 304-414-1122 or wvrecycles.com.
Each participant will need to fill out a registration card that will include the name of the recycled clothing designer(s) and the name of the person modeling the outfit. Models will be asked to sign a photo-release form, with models younger than 18 needing parental consent onsite. Photo release forms can be found at wvrecycles.com.
The outfits made of recyclable or re-used materials can be made by individuals or by a group, although only one prize will be given out for each winning creation.
As for the prizes, the winners in each of the categories will get a $50 gift certificate. As for the overall winners in both of the two age categories, the first place prize will be $250, second place will win $100 and third place will collect $75.
The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.