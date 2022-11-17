The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The repurposing of materials was a long-standing tradition in Appalachian culture, especially during hard times. And, during World War II, recycling became a nationwide movement “for the war cause,” as Americans collected everything from scrap metal to waste paper to nylons to rubber. The recycling movement was then renewed in the 1960s and 1970s.

Landfills and the burning of trash worked for centuries, but with the invention of plastics and other modern-day substances used in everyday life that did not decompose, new solutions had to be sought out. Plastics, metal, glass and more can be re-processed and re-used — and that led to the recycling movement.

